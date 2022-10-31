1km Open Water Swim – Wotz On Vanuatu

1km Open Water Swim

Finally we’re swimming again in the harbour! Now that borders have opened and have a good collection of swimmers it’s time to get our swimming bods back into shape!

Distance: 1Km (rock and back)

Registration: 7:30am Nambawan Cafe.

Cost: 1,000vt (goes directly to help our Swimming Development team)

Swim Starts at 8am sharp.

Water and fresh fruit refreshements post swim.

We’re always looking for volunteers to help run events and the federation so please come down on Saturday and come and have a chat.