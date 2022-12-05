Aaron Rodgers Celebrates Birthday With Mallory Edens: Pics – Hollywood Life





moving on. 8 months after they reportedly split Shailene Woodley second time, Aaron Rodgers Was seen celebrating his 39th birthday on the court with the model Mallory edens26. In pictures you can see here via People, Aaron sat with the stunning model with a huge smile on his face, wearing a zipped-up black hoodie, black and white sneakers, and a baseball cap. Mallory, daughter of Bucks co-owner (and billionaire) Wes Edens, wore a white graphic Pusha T-shirt for Friday, December 2’s game against the LA Lakers. She tied her hair in a ponytail and completed the look with white jeans and sexy studded heels.

The weekend rendezvous between the Green Bay Packers quarterback and his ex-girlfriend Shailene, 31, comes after not one, but two breakups. The two began dating in 2020, then first split in February, ending their engagement amid controversy over statements made by the athlete. COVID-19 and its vaccination status. They then reunited to give it another shot, only to end it for good again in April.

a source told I! news At the time the actress was simply “full”, but added that they were still on “good terms”. “Shailene’s trying to give it another shot and is spending time with Aaron,” the insider told the outlet. “But he quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and he has done it again.

But it wasn’t without some serious effort. Back in March, a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife specifically that the pair were “working on it.” “So, as far as whether they are still engaged or just dating, they called off the engagement and have different feelings about where they are at,” the source added. “In her eyes, they’re working at it and will get back there if she continues to pay attention to him the way she needs. In her eyes, he still feels like they’re engaged, but He’s playing by her rules because he wants her back.

Another source told us in February that the big little lie The star felt “taken for granted.” “She wanted him to be more present and invest in her and the relationship, and that didn’t happen,” the source explained. HollywoodLife especially. “He thought he was taken and because of [downfall of the] Romance.”