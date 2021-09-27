Aelan Chocolate Atelier – Wotz On Vanuatu



ATELIER CHOCOLAT- CHOCOLATE WORKSHOP NEW – NOUVEAU until Wednesday 22nd December !ATELIER CHOCOLAT- CHOCOLATE WORKSHOPfor kids & adults

WHAT / QUOI : come discover how our Aelan chocolate is made from beans to bar and how to prepare mendiants and chocolate bar using our local products with white, milk and dark chocolate. – Venez découvrir comment nos chocolats sont faits à partir des fêves et comment fabriquer des mendiants et crousties avec du chocolat blanc au lait et noir et autres produits locaux !

WHERE / OU ? : Aelan chocolate factory – ACTIV centre – Stella Mare – second lagoon

WHEN / QUAND : Every Wednesday afternoon from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm – chaque mercredi de 13h30 jusqu’à 16h30.

HOW MUCH / COMBIEN : 2,900 vatu / person limited to 12 people per workshop – 2,900 vatu / personne limité à 12 places par atelier

You will get more than 400 g of your own chocolate creations per person to bring back home and share with your friends and families – Vous repartirez avec plus de 400 g de vos créations chocolatées à déguster en famille ou entre amis.

BOOK NOW TO ATTEND WORKSHOP – RESERVER DES MAINTENANT VOTRE PLACE ! office 22554 – mobile 7355675 & 5432962 and admin@activassociation.org.

Lukim yu !