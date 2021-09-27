Aelan Chocolate Atelier – Wotz On Vanuatu
ATELIER CHOCOLAT- CHOCOLATE WORKSHOP for kids & adults
WHERE / OU ? : Aelan chocolate factory – ACTIV centre – Stella Mare – second lagoon
WHEN / QUAND : Every Wednesday afternoon from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm – chaque mercredi de 13h30 jusqu’à 16h30.
HOW MUCH / COMBIEN : 2,900 vatu / person limited to 12 people per workshop – 2,900 vatu / personne limité à 12 places par atelier
You will get more than 400 g of your own chocolate creations per person to bring back home and share with your friends and families – Vous repartirez avec plus de 400 g de vos créations chocolatées à déguster en famille ou entre amis.
BOOK NOW TO ATTEND WORKSHOP – RESERVER DES MAINTENANT VOTRE PLACE ! office 22554 – mobile 7355675 & 5432962 and admin@activassociation.org.
Lukim yu !