Arts & Entertainment

Aelan Chocolate Atelier – Wotz On Vanuatu

By vanuatu
28

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.


NEW – NOUVEAU until Wednesday 22nd December !
ATELIER CHOCOLAT- CHOCOLATE WORKSHOP 🍫 for kids & adults
WHAT / QUOI : come discover how our Aelan chocolate is made from beans to bar and how to prepare mendiants and chocolate bar using our local products with white, milk and dark chocolate 🍫. – Venez découvrir comment nos chocolats sont faits à partir des fêves et comment fabriquer des mendiants et crousties avec du chocolat blanc au lait et noir et autres produits locaux ! 😋

WHERE / OU ? : Aelan chocolate factory – ACTIV centre – Stella Mare – second lagoon

WHEN / QUAND : Every Wednesday afternoon from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm – chaque mercredi de 13h30 jusqu’à 16h30.

HOW MUCH / COMBIEN : 2,900 vatu / person limited to 12 people per workshop – 2,900 vatu / personne limité à 12 places par atelier

You will get more than 400 g of your own chocolate creations per person to bring back home and share with your friends and families – Vous repartirez avec plus de 400 g de vos créations chocolatées à déguster en famille ou entre amis.

BOOK NOW TO ATTEND WORKSHOP – RESERVER DES MAINTENANT VOTRE PLACE ! office 22554 – mobile 7355675 & 5432962 and admin@activassociation.org.

Lukim yu !



Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

vanuatu 276 posts 1 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.