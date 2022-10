Alliance Market – Marché aux puces

Flea market at Espace Alliance Française on Saturday October 22d (8:30 AM – 12PM)

Free entrance

Come to sell your bric-à-brac, clothes, made crafts, pastries, household appliances, pizzas, etc.

Fee for a table :

Public : 2000 vt

Members of Alliance Française : 1000 vt

Set up from 7:30 AM to 8:30 AM

Come now to book your table at Alliance Française !