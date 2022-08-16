Annual Entrepreneurship Day 2022 – V-Lab Vanuatu

The annual Entrepreneurship/Open Dayb is a joint event between V-Lab, Vanuatu Institution of Technology (VIT), and the National University (NUV) to engage students in activities highlightinh entrepreneurship and innovation.

During this event students will exposed to:

-Thriving entrepreneurs showcasing their products and sharing their stories.

– A panel discussion focusing on the business opportunities amidst the reopening of the boarders.

-An Ideation Session where students will be taken through the process of developing a new business idea.

– and Games and Prizes.

Invitation is OPEN to all vocational institution, USP, and High School students, Community Youth Associations and the general public to come and be exposed to discussions and activities that will up their perspective on what entrepreneurship is.