Erakor Pizza Night Movie

Enjoy freshly made all-you-can-eat pizza straight from the stone oven to you while you relax on the beach under the stars to watch the latest movies. Kick back on the sunloungers and pizzas, drinks and popcorn all come to you! There’s kids movies from 6pm and the latest adult releases from 7:30pm (Kokonut Korner is open for the kids to go off and play.)