Adapting to life after incarceration is hard regardless of the state one is in. This is because a lot of people today do not believe in reform. A lot of people do not believe in living and associating with people who have at some point been convicted of a crime. Employers are hesitant to hire past offenders, and the community is hesitant to relate with them. This is a harsh way to about things as much as most people say that they are just playing safe, and trying to protect those around them. There is a harsh generalization today that everybody who has at some point been in prison is dangerous. This generalization serves as a double punishment for those who have already gone through the system. There is a need to allow those who have served their time to lead normal lives after incarceration because people can reform. Not allowing them to live shows that you do not believe in the criminal justice system, because they are all about reform. Criminal justice non-profit organizations have been set up all over the globe to help offenders, victims, and the community at large to live in harmony together. In this article, we will be looking at some of the things criminal justice non-profit organizations do to make the world just a little bit better.

Firstly, some criminal justice non-profit organizations offer pro bono services. Most of these organizations work with lawyers from all fields, and as such can provide legal services to those who need them. Pro bono services are meant to help those who want justice to be served but do not have the money to pay for their representation. Though some may argue that there are public attorneys for this purpose, we cannot compare their services to those provided by attorneys in the private sector who want to do good for the community. Public attorneys are good, but they have a lot of caseloads to handle, which is why they may fail to give their clients the amount of attention they need. Pro bono lawyers represent both defendants and plaintiffs who do not have enough money to pay for professional legal representation. Criminal justice non-profit organizations use their connections and profits from their businesses to ensure that everybody has professional representation when they want to sue or are being sued.

Secondly, criminal justice non-profit organizations help former prisoners get employment or start their businesses. These organizations use their connections to get those with certificates jobs that they would not get were they not associated with the organizations. They also help former prisoners professionalize their talents. They sell artifacts and paintings made by former prisoners to give them a source of livelihood. These steps are what prevent most former inmates from going back to crime because a lot of them turn to crime to look for money to support themselves and their loved ones. The most important role of criminal justice non-profit organizations is to educate the community on the importance of acceptance and to instill belief in reforms.

