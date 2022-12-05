GMA3’s Amy Roback, TJ Holmes Relationship Timeline

A newsworthy relationship. GMA3 co host amy roback And T J HomesThe romance hit the headlines in November 2022 when the TV personalities – both married to other people – were photographed getting cozy on various outings throughout the month.

Image, first published by daily mail, featured a pair holding hands in a car, laughing at a bar in New York City and spending time together upstairs. In one shot Holmes is shown playfully placing his hand on his colleague’s back.

ABC personality, who began hosting the third hour good Morning America In 2020, the two documented their friendship through social media before disabling their Instagram accounts in the wake of the scandal. (Roback’s husband, Andrew Shuedeleted all photos with nbc news Alum, while Holmes’s wife, merily fiebigHave a private profile.)

Roback and Holmes trained together for a marathon—but weekend today alum’s suggestion – and traveled for business, covered events GMA3 Including a visit to the UK in June 2021 for Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee.

A source exclusively revealed that the journalists’ relationship “bloomed into a close friendship”. us weekly After the photos are revealed in November 2022. “They always had a spark and the distance from their work together brought them even closer.”

Eagle-eyed viewers quickly tuned in. GMA3 After the release of the pictures. Roback (who is the mother of two daughters with ex-husband Tim McIntosh and stepmother to Shue’s three sons) and Holmes (who has a daughter with Fiebig and two children with ex-wife Amy Pherson) appeared in only two episodes before the anchors were pulled from the network amid the scandal. During the initial broadcast, he did not address the situation on-air, although he appeared to joke about it.

“It’s too bad it’s Friday. It’s been a good week. I just want it to keep going and keep going. Just having fun. … Take it all in,” Holmes on Dec. 2, 2022 Took a pinch

Roback disagreed, joking, “Speak for yourself.”

Next Monday, both were replaced Stephanie Ramos And Geo Benitez.

TMZ reported at the time that ABC president Kim Godwin Said in a meeting that the co-hosts’ relationship is an “internal and external distraction”. Diversity further claimed that ABC News “wanted to do what was best for the organization.”

About the reaction of Roeback and Holmes’ aides, an insider tells exclusively We That GMA The staff for the most part all knew something was happening between Amy and TJ, they were always flirtatious with each other like two people who were dating,” the insider said in December 2022. “Amy and While TJ didn’t feel like they were trying to keep their relationship a secret anymore, everyone around the office could tell that there was a spark between them for several months.

