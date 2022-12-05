GMA3’s Amy Roback, TJ Holmes Relationship Timeline
A newsworthy relationship. GMA3 co host amy roback And T J HomesThe romance hit the headlines in November 2022 when the TV personalities – both married to other people – were photographed getting cozy on various outings throughout the month.
Image, first published by daily mail, featured a pair holding hands in a car, laughing at a bar in New York City and spending time together upstairs. In one shot Holmes is shown playfully placing his hand on his colleague’s back.
ABC personality, who began hosting the third hour good Morning America In 2020, the two documented their friendship through social media before disabling their Instagram accounts in the wake of the scandal. (Roback’s husband, Andrew Shuedeleted all photos with nbc news Alum, while Holmes’s wife, merily fiebigHave a private profile.)
Roback and Holmes trained together for a marathon—but weekend today alum’s suggestion – and traveled for business, covered events GMA3 Including a visit to the UK in June 2021 for Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee.
A source exclusively revealed that the journalists’ relationship “bloomed into a close friendship”. us weekly After the photos are revealed in November 2022. “They always had a spark and the distance from their work together brought them even closer.”
Eagle-eyed viewers quickly tuned in. GMA3 After the release of the pictures. Roback (who is the mother of two daughters with ex-husband Tim McIntosh and stepmother to Shue’s three sons) and Holmes (who has a daughter with Fiebig and two children with ex-wife Amy Pherson) appeared in only two episodes before the anchors were pulled from the network amid the scandal. During the initial broadcast, he did not address the situation on-air, although he appeared to joke about it.
“It’s too bad it’s Friday. It’s been a good week. I just want it to keep going and keep going. Just having fun. … Take it all in,” Holmes on Dec. 2, 2022 Took a pinch
Roback disagreed, joking, “Speak for yourself.”
Next Monday, both were replaced Stephanie Ramos And Geo Benitez.
TMZ reported at the time that ABC president Kim Godwin Said in a meeting that the co-hosts’ relationship is an “internal and external distraction”. Diversity further claimed that ABC News “wanted to do what was best for the organization.”
About the reaction of Roeback and Holmes’ aides, an insider tells exclusively We That GMA The staff for the most part all knew something was happening between Amy and TJ, they were always flirtatious with each other like two people who were dating,” the insider said in December 2022. “Amy and While TJ didn’t feel like they were trying to keep their relationship a secret anymore, everyone around the office could tell that there was a spark between them for several months.
Keep scrolling to see Roback and Holmes’ relationship timeline:
Credit: Shutterstock
Good Morning America’s Amy Roback, TJ Holmes’ Relationship Timeline
A newsworthy relationship. GMA3 co host amy roback And T J HomesThe romance hit the headlines in November 2022 when the TV personalities – both married to other people – were photographed getting cozy on various outings throughout the month. Image, first published by daily mail, featured a pair holding hands in a car, laughing at a bar in New York City and spending time together upstairs. In one shot Holmes is shown playfully placing his hand on his colleague’s back. ABC personality, who began hosting the third hour good Morning America In 2020, the two documented their friendship through social media before disabling their Instagram accounts in the wake of the scandal. (Roback’s husband, Andrew Shuedeleted all photos with nbc news Alum, while Holmes’s wife, merily fiebighas a personal profile.) Roback and Holmes trained together for the marathon — but weekend today alum’s suggestion – and traveled for business, covered events GMA3 Including a visit to the UK in June 2021 for Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee. us weekly After the photos are revealed in November 2022. “They always had a spark and the distance from their work together brought them even closer.”
[jwplayer ZytEBacr-zhNYySv2]Eagle-eyed viewers quickly tuned in. GMA3 After the release of the pictures. Roback (who is the mother of two daughters with ex-husband Tim McIntosh and stepmother to Shue’s three sons) and Holmes (who has a daughter with Fiebig and two children with ex-wife Amy Pherson) appeared in only two episodes before the anchors were pulled from the network amid the scandal. During the initial broadcast, he did not address the situation on-air, although he appeared to joke about it. “It’s too bad it’s Friday. It’s been a good week. I just want it to go on and on. Just having fun. … Take it all in,” Holmes wrote on December 2, 2022 quipped. Roback disagreed, joking, “Speak for yourself.” Next Monday, both were replaced Stephanie Ramos And Geo Benitez.TMZ reported at the time that ABC president Kim Godwin Said in a meeting that the co-hosts’ relationship is an “internal and external distraction”. Diversity further claimed that ABC News “wanted to do what was best for the organization.” About the reaction of Roeback and Holmes’ aides, an insider tells exclusively We That GMA The staff for the most part all knew something was happening between Amy and TJ, they were always flirtatious with each other like two people who were dating,” the insider said in December 2022. “Amy and While TJ didn’t feel like they were trying to keep their relationship a secret anymore, everyone around the office could tell that there was a spark between them for several months. Keep scrolling to see Roback and Holmes’ relationship timeline:
Credit: ABC / Paula Lobo
2020
Journalists join forces for the first time when chosen to host the third hour good Morning America, GMA3: What you need to know,
“We really appreciate where we are with this show. We could plot and plan for a possible showdown, but it just happened, and it happened organically,” Holmes later explained. resident magazine About his teamwork with Roback.
Credit: mediapunch/Shutterstock
2021
The pair shared photos of themselves running and training together throughout the year.
Credit: Kristin Callahan / shutterstock
June 2022
GMA3 The co-stars traveled to London together to cover Queen’s platinum jubilee.
Credit: Cathy Hutchins / shutterstock
August 2022
Roback presented several pies to his colleague to celebrate his birthday. “Since you don’t like cake,” she explained. “We are all lucky to be here and we are excited for another year.”
Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com
November 2022
The co-workers had run together in the New York City Marathon just weeks before the photos surfaced.
“There is no way I could ever have accomplished this alone! I love this running crew. We encourage each other, train together and finish together,” Roback said from the event. captioned his Instagram post, which includes a photo of him and Holmes running a race together.
Credit: Photo Image Press/Shutterstock
November 2022
news of GMA3 The coaches’ relationship fell apart when the Daily Mail published photos of Roback and Holmes on various outings throughout the month, including one shot holding hands and another in which the Arkansas native is touching Roback’s back.
Credit: Paula Lobo/ABC
December 2022
Although Roback and Holmes did not address the scandal on air, they appeared on the December 2 episode to hint at the drama, saying they needed “words of wisdom” and about their “great week”. Just kidding.
“It’s too bad it’s Friday. It’s been a good week. I just want this to go on and on. Just having fun. … Take it all in,” Holmes joked, While his colleague laughed. “Speak for yourselves,” said Roback.
Credit: Jeff Neira / ABC
December 2022
According to TMZ, ABC president Kim Godwin reportedly called Robach and Holmes’ relationship an “internal and external distraction,” putting the pair on hiatus amid the scandal.