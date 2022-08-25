Arts & Entertainment

INTIME CONCERT at South Pacific Memories

By vanuatu
46

SATURDAY 3. Sept. from 7 pm 🎵🎶🎤🎼

We are so proud to present Brazilian singer-songwriter Rosi Garrido, who just very recently arrived in Vanuatu.

Her repertoire is based on her Brazilian musical roots that cover Brazilian song tradition, bossa nova, samba, and for you who know more about Brazil; also music from the northeast.

Rosi`s professional career has taken her and her guitar and ukulele all around the world, where she has picked up and let herself get influenced by other musical traditions. Rosi has released 2 albums.

Here at South Pacific Memories, she will give us a 2 x 45 min concert.

It is a limited number of tickets, for booking:

📧 Hello@southpacificmemories.com or message us
☎️ 56 00 754 or 56 00 752

Tickets are 3500 vatu and include one drink and a tapas snack.

Additional wine, beer, and cocktails will be available for sale.



