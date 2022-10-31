Japanese Film Festival 2022 – Wotz On Vanuatu
Japanese movie show at Alliance Francaise from November 17th to 19th. Everyone is welcome, admission is free. (please note that seats are limited). Two films screened everyday, including Japanese animation. Details are shown in the timetable below.
Please check our post and join us!
-Timetable-
Nov 17, Thu
15:30 Ride Your Wave
18:00 Neko Samurai
Nov 18, Fri
15:30 Ride Your Wave
18:00 Dad’s Lunch Box
Nov 19, Sat
15:30 Ride Your Wave
18:00 Penguin Highway
*All English Subtitle