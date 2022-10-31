Japanese Film Festival 2022 – Wotz On Vanuatu

Japanese movie show at Alliance Francaise from November 17th to 19th. Everyone is welcome, admission is free. (please note that seats are limited). Two films screened everyday, including Japanese animation. Details are shown in the timetable below.

Please check our post and join us!

-Timetable-

Nov 17, Thu

15:30 Ride Your Wave

18:00 Neko Samurai

Nov 18, Fri

15:30 Ride Your Wave

18:00 Dad’s Lunch Box

Nov 19, Sat

15:30 Ride Your Wave

18:00 Penguin Highway

*All English Subtitle