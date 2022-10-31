Arts & Entertainment

Japanese Film Festival 2022 – Wotz On Vanuatu

Japanese movie show at Alliance Francaise from November 17th to 19th. Everyone is welcome, admission is free. (please note that seats are limited). Two films screened everyday, including Japanese animation. Details are shown in the timetable below.
-Timetable-

Nov 17, Thu
15:30 Ride Your Wave
18:00 Neko Samurai

Nov 18, Fri
15:30 Ride Your Wave
18:00 Dad’s Lunch Box

Nov 19, Sat
15:30 Ride Your Wave
18:00 Penguin Highway

*All English Subtitle



