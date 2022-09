Launch of Aelan Cafe and Kava Night

We are launching our new Aelan Café located at the front of Alliance Française and will also exceptionally have our monthly first Friday of the month “kava naet” at the Aelan Café on Friday 2nd September from 5.00 pm to 10.00 pm.

Food and kava available with Aelan café and Aelan Mama’s Cuisine and drinks at the bar of Alliance Française.