MG Cocomo Island Night – Wotz On Vanuatu
MG Cocomo Island Night
Fantastic Saturday Custom Night Fire Dance show and extra traditional show by Falcon, a W!lz and DJ Kasrut Star . Join us for Kava tasting and Melanesian food and entertainment.
We will begin the festivities at 17:00 on 12 Nov, later will be joined by famous local artists and then continue with the electrifying fire dance show. Let’s make it a night to remember.
Package:
5000vt – Family Package
Included Entry Fee, 1 Family Pizza, Soft Drinks for 2 adult & 1 Kid
2000vt – 1 Pax Package
Included Entry Fee, 1 Pizza, Soft Drinks
Entry Fee:
1000vt – 1 pax
Included Entry Fee, Not included food, drinks.
For more information and reservation please contact us at booking@mgcocomo.com or +678 25505.