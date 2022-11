NovemberFest Vanuatu 22 – Reefers Restaurant & Rum Bar

Island time Oktoberfest.

Spend some time in Germany right here in Vanuatu. Great music, German food, beer & spirits. Adults only 18yrs +

Tickets on sale Thursday VT2,000 for half day ticket. Choose from Saturday afternoon or evening session or Sunday afternoon or evening session. Full day tickets Vt4,000 for those of you who just can’t get enough German Bier, food & fun.