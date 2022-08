Open Day and Launching of Skills and Qualifications Recognition Services

Theme: Quality PSET, key to transform our society and shape our future

31 August 2022, Feiawa Park Seafront, Port Vila

7:30am-4:30pm

Get to meet VQA staff to get more information on

-provider registration

-course accreditation

-course development

-course review

-skills and qualifications recognition

-competency standards development