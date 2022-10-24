Pinktober Fundraising Event – Wotz On Vanuatu

Pinktober Fundraising Event

FMTG Hybrid Fitness will be hosting a Pinktober fundraising event for Breast Cancer Awareness and Treatment.

Teams of 2 will complete 60 Clean & Jerks for time, also completing a row distance of 250 / 200m every 2 minutes.

Divisions include:

Rx (Male 61kg / 42.5kg Female)

Scaled Advanced (Male 52.5kg / 37.5kg Female)

Scaled Intermediate (Male 42.5kg / 30kg Female)

Scaled Beginner/ Teens (Male 200m & 30kg / 160m & 20kg Female

Scaled Teens (Male 200m & 20kg / 160m & 15kg Female)

Single sex and mixed teams able to be formed. Team registration required by 26th October 2022 for initial rounds.

Briefing from 8am, first rounds start at 8:30am.

Raffle tickets available for VUV500 with over VUV 80,000 in accommodation and meal vouchers able to be won.

BBQ and beverages on sale for athletes and spectators