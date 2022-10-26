PVH3 Halloween – Wotz On Vanuatu
PVH3 Halloween
Hashing is an exciting way of exploring the trails
Work as a group to discover the true route, a bit like a treasure hunt
A great after-work out with friends, old and new
It’s perfect for all abilities, as faster runners head down false trails whilst more leisurely runners follow the correct shorter path
On Monday 31st of October, Halloween themed costume is encouraged Traditionally a hash is followed by heading to the pub
The Port Vila Hash House Harriers (PVH3) will start from its official waterhole, walk to additional ones, and return to its start
Your first drink is offered courtesy of the PVH3, buy Hash Tickets on arrival for additional drinks during this pub crawl
The event will finish around 09:30pm
Reward yourself with a great beverages and post run pizzas at L’Houstalet
