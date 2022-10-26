Arts & Entertainment

PVH3 Halloween – Wotz On Vanuatu

Hashing is an exciting way of exploring the trails 🏞
Work as a group to discover the true route, a bit like a treasure hunt 🔎
A great after-work out with friends, old and new 🤝
It’s perfect for all abilities, as faster runners head down false trails whilst more leisurely runners follow the correct shorter path 👣
On Monday 31st of October, Halloween themed costume is encouraged 🧟Traditionally a hash is followed by heading to the pub 🍻
The Port Vila Hash House Harriers (PVH3) will start from its official waterhole, walk to additional ones, and return to its start 🔁
Your first drink is offered courtesy of the PVH3, buy Hash Tickets on arrival for additional drinks during this pub crawl
🍺
The event will finish around 09:30pm 🌝
Reward yourself with a great beverages and post run pizzas at L’Houstalet



