PVH3 Halloween – Wotz On Vanuatu

PVH3 Halloween



It’s perfect for all abilities, as faster runners head down false trails whilst more leisurely runners follow the correct shorter path Hashing is an exciting way of exploring the trailsWork as a group to discover the true route, a bit like a treasure huntA great after-work out with friends, old and newIt’s perfect for all abilities, as faster runners head down false trails whilst more leisurely runners follow the correct shorter path



On Monday 31st of October, Halloween themed costume is encouragedTraditionally a hash is followed by heading to the pubThe Port Vila Hash House Harriers (PVH3) will start from its official waterhole, walk to additional ones, and return to its startYour first drink is offered courtesy of the PVH3, buy Hash Tickets on arrival for additional drinks during this pub crawl