Russet Farm 2k Fun Run

Join us for either 2 km or 5km fun run through the Russet Farm! Not a runner? Come show your support and enjoy a sausage, a swim in the river or just walk tyhe course.

Entry Fee

Entry fee is 500vt per participant, including parents or guardians. Pre-register before 21 August to recieve a free sausage and bottle of Vanuatu Water.

Additional food and drinks will be available for purchase at the start/finish area. There is a small creek if you want to cool off after the event.

Don’t be late!

Start time 8:30am, please arrive by 7:30am latest if you intend to register on the day. You must arrange your own transport to the start (Russet Fram – Behind the airport).

All proceeds will go to the Lycee Francaise FSE Shade Sail Project to provide wetherproof shade for the primary school