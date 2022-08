Saturday Night Fever – Reefers Restaurant & Rum Bar

Get your dancing shoes on… DISCO IS BACK. Help us raise funds for those in need across Vanuatu.

Saturday Night Fever

Reefers Restaurant & Rum Bar

Saturday 27th August, 6pm till late

Dress in your shiny, sparkly disco best! DJs playing dancefloor favourites from all eras

Entry: 500vt

(100% of proceeds go to Rotary Charity Projects)

Prizes for Lucky Draw & Best Dressed!