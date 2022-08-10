



The K2 Lip Sync Battle – K2

4 teams in! only 6 to go! Who wants the challenge? Great prizes from K2 Cafe Villa 25 Vanuatu Tehya Skye Vanuatu @nalaklak @tousong @merlyhandicraft @jayjay art. Who wants the title? Who wants to party? 1000vt door entry tickets are available now at K2. Last year we sold out so be in quick as no door sales!

Registrations are now open

Info@k2kitchenvanuatu.com Phone: 5535602

1000vt Door Entry

