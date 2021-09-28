Vanuatu Business Review » ProMedical acknowledge Wilco’s sponsorship

ProMedical acknowledge Wilco’s sponsorship

September 28, 2021 3:06 am | Posted in Business News | Share now

Allen Han, Finance Manager (far left), Karrie Zhang, Director Derrick with the ProMedical team on the right.

ProMedical Vanuatu, on behalf of the Vanuatu Emergency Services Association (VESA), has acknowledged Wilco for its ongoing sponsorship.

Wilco began sponsoring ProMedical in 2018 and to date have contributed VT3.5 million. ProMedical is an organisation that prides itself on providing an international standard of care to the whole community on a 24/7 basis.

Sponsorship is a lifeline for ProMedical, especially in these challenging times.

ProMedical said: “Generous donations, such as those given by Wilco, ensure we are able to continue to provide emergency care to the whole community, maintain our life saving equipment and ensure the continuing development and education of our staff.

“Once again, we would like to thank Wilco for their ongoing support and Vice General Manager and Finance Controller of Wilco, Ms Karrie Zhang and Director Derrick, for facilitating these donations.”