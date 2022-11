Vanuatu Darts Exhibition Cup 2022

Tickets for the Darts Expo/ Gala Dinner now on sale. VT7500 includes dinner and 3 drinks… great value.

Purchase from: Retreat Seaside, Warhorse Saloon, NBV, Bred Bank.

Will have Tickets at Digicel downtown this week. Get in early for a fabulous night of entertainment showcasing our best players along with a couple of overseas players., local entertainment and great MC’s on stage to spark you up to get the atmosphere rolling