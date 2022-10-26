Vanuatu Darts Tour 2022 – Wotz On Vanuatu
Sydney Darts are delighted to invite all comers to our first Overseas Darts Event… Introducing the Vanuatu Darts Tour 2022!
Expanding on the momentum of our previous international pro-am contests in Australia, this tour includes THREE NIGHTS of darts action! So relax by day and it’s “Game On” by night in the beautiful Port Vila.
He is an absolute favourite to his many fans worldwide. Seven-time PDC Event Winner Jamie JABBA Caven (UK) will be our star guest player. If you have ever seen Jamie in action, you just KNOW that tungsten fireworks are all but guaranteed!
INCLUSIONS:-
NIGHT 1 – THURSDAY DEC 1st, 6pm @ Retreat Seaside, Port Vila. Ticket includes entry into the QUALIFIER EVENT for the VT300,000 inaugural Vanuatu Darts Open & VT100,000 60′ Challenge (it’s a surprise!)
NIGHT 2 – FRIDAY DEC 2nd, 5.30pm @ Warwick Le Lagon, Port Vila. Ticket includes VIP tabled seat at the GALA DINNER & VANUATU DARTS EXHIBITION CUP. Featuring Jabba taking on the best local talent live on stage, superb complementary meal and 3 complementary drinks in the 4.5 Star luxury surrounds of Warwick Le Lagon, with live dancers and local musicians!
NIGHT 3 – SATURDAY DEC 3rd, 7pm @ Warwick Le Lagon, Port Vila. Ticket includes VIP tabled seat at the inaugural VT300,000 VANUATU DARTS OPEN. Featuring the Qualifying Winners taking on Jamie and each other live on stage for Vanuatu’s biggest-ever prize pool! Note: if you played well on Thursday, it could be YOU on stage!
These events will feature all the spectacular associated with the modern game – darts Anthems, Walk-ons, professional MC and caller, Big-screen close-up action…and some special surprises to boot!
ACCOMMODATION: Ticket Purchasers will be emailed details of Dart Players Discounts on a range of accommodation including 20% off the luxury 4.5* Warwick Le Lagon and also deals on budget accommodation Retreat Seaside (has dartboards) , 3* The Melanesian Hotel and for the surfies – Aquana Beach Resort (has dartboards). (*Limited availablity & dates – you deal with hotels directly).
AIR TRAVEL: We highly recommend booking direct with Air Vanuatu: https://www.airvanuatu.com/plan-and-book
VISA & COVID RESTRICTIONS: Most countries can enter Vanuatu visa-free. *Check requirements prior to travel. Smart traveller: https://www.smartraveller.gov.au/destinat…/pacific/vanuatu . Vanuatu Tourist Office: https://www.vanuatu.travel/…/planning-travel…/quarantine
Refund Policy: Covid-19 Cancellation Policy: If the event is cancelled due to Covid-19, the ticket cost will be refunded minus Eventbrite fees.
With Special Thanks to Isuzu D-Max, Port Vila Darts Assoc, Digicel, Carpenter Motors, Vanuatu Homes, Carbine Club, DHL and Air Vanuatu
Events are Over 18’s Only. NOTE: Tickets are for Entry to Darts Events only, no responsibility is taken or assumed for any other unlikely issues with your trip. Game On!
*Tickets Sales CLOSE at midnight, Thursday 17th Nov, 2022.
