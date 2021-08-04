Arts & Entertainment 

Wir3d Live – Club Lit

vanuatu 0 Comments


Map



Photos

Events Description

Wir3d Live – Club Lit

Saturday 21st AugustTickets available at Burger Station (Tana Plaza) & Vila Street Food (Club Lit)Ticket Price 1500vt First 50 Tickets Then 1700vt @The door 2200vtVIP tickets 3500vtfor VIP room only 20 available (You will be in straight with the artists) Call 7743174 to buy these.1 Complementary FREE Drink for the first 100 entriesRaffle on the Night & 8 Mystery Prizes on ticket purchaseID REQUIRED 18+ OR NO ENTRY – DRESS TO IMPRESS – DOOR OPENS@8pm

Wir3d Live - Club Lit 2

Visited 2 times, 2 Visits today



You May Also Like

5 Key Takeaways on the Road to Dominating

News 0
Alliance Market - Marché aux puces - Alliance française de Port-Vila 3

Alliance Market – Marché aux puces – Alliance française de Port-Vila

vanuatu 0

The Best Advice on I’ve found

News 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.