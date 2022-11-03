Yoga at Ramada – Wotz On Vanuatu

Yoga at Ramada

Jenn’s Hatha-style class includes poses that will stretch, strengthen, and align your body and increase your ability to relax; with the goal being that you feel better after the class than you did walking inAll levels welcome

VT 1,000 for each class

FREE for Ramada Resort guests

*Mats provided, or BYO

*Venue

Faré by the water OR

1st-floor bar/restaurant room if Faré is booked or in case of storm/heavy rain

*RSVP recommended

Please arrive 10min before class to allow time to get settled on your yoga mat

Terms & Conditions

Practicing Yoga Safely

If at any time during a practice, you feel discomfort or strain, gently come out of the posture. You may rest at any time during a practice. It is important in yoga that you listen to your body, and respect its limits on any given day.

Before practicing yoga, please make sure you are able to do so. If in doubt, check with your doctor or health care professional.

By participating in any of the activities offered by the Vanuatu Yoga Association, you agree and consent to the following:

You are voluntarily participating in the activities conducted by Vanuatu Yoga Association. You recognize that the physical activities may require physical exertion that may be strenuous at times and may cause physical injury and you are fully aware of the risks and hazards involved.

You understand that it is your responsibility to consult with a doctor or health care professional prior to your participation and before doing any physical activities and that you have no medical condition that would prevent your participation.

You agree to assume full responsibility for any risks, injuries or damage known or unknown which you might incur as a result of participating in the activities. Such injuries may include, but are not limited to, heart attacks, muscle strains/pulls/tears, broken bones, shin splints, heat prostration, injuries knee/back/foot etc, or any other illness or soreness, including death.

You knowingly, voluntarily and expressly waive any claim you may have against the Vanuatu Yoga Association and its representatives, members, employees, volunteers, agents, and contractors for any injury or damages that you may sustain as a result of participating in the yoga activities or using their studio or gym facilities.