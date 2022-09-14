Yumi On Bakeken – Fest Napuan 2022

Fest Napuan 2022 (FN22) preparations are on track with local artists lined up and for the first time since 2019, the music festival will once again feature international artists.

The FN22 dates are set for October 5 to 8 with the music festival returning live at Saralana park with the theme for 2022 being “Yumi On Bakagen” stated an FN22 Committee Representative, Hunter Sizemore.