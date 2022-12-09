Vanuatu Times Daily News
Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence Talks Mom Guilt

By vanuatu
Jennifer Lawrence



Image credit: Miles Herrod/Imagespace/MEGA

Being a new parent is one of the hardest things anyone can do! Jennifer Lawrence opened up about some of his concerns while talking to viola davis The buzz for the brand new “actors on actors” Diversity, Released on Wednesday, 7 December. Jennifer, 32, who gave birth to her first child in February, revealed she often questions herself while spending time with her son cy, 9 months. “Every day of being a mom, I feel terrible. I feel guilty,” she said.

Jennifer also revealed some of the questions she asks herself as she bonds with her child. “Is this what he wants to do? Should we be out? We’re out. What if he’s going to get sick? Should we be in? Is this enough? Is this developing your brain enough?” He re-enacted. “Is this a milestone or is this a bad sign?”

silver linings Playbook The star shared a more specific example where she realized her son was not making the sounds she expected. “I’m concerned that my son is starting to say ‘kuh’ instead of ‘duh-duh.’ I thought it was the back of the throat. Not the front. It’s not the front of the mouth,” she quipped. “Who do I call to calm me down and not go hmm?”

Jennifer went out for a walk with her son. (Zapata/Mega)

Viola, 57, reassured Jennifer that being incredibly concerned for her children’s sake is a very normal part of being a mother, and she shared her story of a time she was very concerned for her daughter. Produce and made a scene in a Target parking lot. “I locked my baby in the car for about three minutes,” she began differently. clip, “It was very hot outside. I was overwhelmed. I had 50 million things on my plate. My daughter was behind. She is happy. All that, and I’m so stressed out about going to Target.

She explained that when she arrived at Target she started to leave the car and realized she locked her keys in the car and started screaming in the parking lot. “I threw myself on the concrete, Jennifer. I threw myself in the parking lot. Construction work was going on there. I screamed. You would think I was into Greek tragedy. ‘My baby, Jesus,'” she said. fence The star revealed that she found two men she asked for help, who told her to call 911, and she said she shouted “all kinds of expletives” at the operator, and thankfully, they found her daughter in the car. Were able to quickly help save from.

Jennifer and Viola talk about motherhood in an ‘Actors on Actors’ discussion for ‘Variety. (Alexei Lubomirski for Variety)

Viola continued and said she still had some trouble calming down after the episode and did some “goofy wandering around” in Target, but a friend told her it was all part of being a mom. “I call my friend Michelle, and I said, ‘Michelle is that who’s a mom?’ She said, ‘Viola, I’m sorry, but yeah, it is,'” she said.

vanuatu
