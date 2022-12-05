Megan Fox Channels Pamela Anderson In Furry Hat & Crop Top

Talk about tribute! Megan Fox Another iconic bombshell paid tribute while partying in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Sunday, December 4.

transformer The 36-year-old actress looked downright retro Pam AndersonDonning a fuzzy pink hat reminiscent of her fiancee’s VMA outfit from 1999 machine gun kelly performance on Audacity Beach Festival,

Megan looked ultra-sexy, rocking head-to-toe pink for her East Coast outing. The Tennessee-born beauty left little to the imagination in a plunging hot pink bra top that revealed a voluptuous mid-underboob that showed off her sculpted abs. Keeping the look relaxed, she wore a pair of bubblegum-colored trousers underneath.

when Jennifer’s Body The star’s fabulous figure was hard to ignore, with her wild hat certainly competing for attention. She popped a pastel pink ostrich feather design on top of her dark brown locks and tried to keep it on her head as she twirled in the air.

Tying the look together, Megan added pointy pink stilettos and layers of delicate necklaces, some chains, some crosses. She played up her razor-sharp cheekbones with contouring and dyed her thick pout a deep nude.

There was no way to top Pam’s unforgettable ensemble at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. going totally over the top baywatch The beauty teamed a fluffy faux fur hat with a corset, sparkling pants and bright blue eyeshadow.

Sunday Night’s Concert Wasn’t Megan’s First Time copied Pam’s style, in fact, she was dressed like Barb wire star for halloween 2022, tossing on a blonde wig and squeezing into a red and pink latex dress for the perfect look. MGK did a great job tommy leeWear your hair black with leather pants and a wife-beater tank top.