Megan Fox Channels Pamela Anderson In Furry Hat & Crop Top

Megan Fox Megan Fox appearance at Forever 21, Los Angeles, USA - March 23, 2018Actress Megan Fox appears at Forever 21 to promote her new role as brand ambassador for Frederick's of Hollywood


FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - Megan Fox is seen as her fiancee Machine Gun Kelly performs during the Audacity Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida. Image: Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 4 December 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK CLIENTS - PICTURE WITH CHILDREN Please pixelate face before publishing*


Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox stepped out for lunch in central London. 02 October 2022 Picture: Megan Fox. Photo credit: Raw Images Ltd./MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (MEGA Agency TagID: MEGA903472_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credits: MediaPunch / Backgrid

Talk about tribute! Megan Fox Another iconic bombshell paid tribute while partying in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Sunday, December 4.

transformer The 36-year-old actress looked downright retro Pam AndersonDonning a fuzzy pink hat reminiscent of her fiancee’s VMA outfit from 1999 machine gun kelly performance on Audacity Beach Festival,

Megan Fox
Megan Fox took a style cue from Pamela Anderson over the weekend, wearing a fuzzy hat to fiancé MGK’s show in Fort Lauderdale. (MediaPunch/Backgrid)

Megan looked ultra-sexy, rocking head-to-toe pink for her East Coast outing. The Tennessee-born beauty left little to the imagination in a plunging hot pink bra top that revealed a voluptuous mid-underboob that showed off her sculpted abs. Keeping the look relaxed, she wore a pair of bubblegum-colored trousers underneath.

when Jennifer’s Body The star’s fabulous figure was hard to ignore, with her wild hat certainly competing for attention. She popped a pastel pink ostrich feather design on top of her dark brown locks and tried to keep it on her head as she twirled in the air.

Tying the look together, Megan added pointy pink stilettos and layers of delicate necklaces, some chains, some crosses. She played up her razor-sharp cheekbones with contouring and dyed her thick pout a deep nude.

Pamela Anderson
It looked just like Pamela Anderson’s hat from the 1999 VMAs. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

There was no way to top Pam’s unforgettable ensemble at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. going totally over the top baywatch The beauty teamed a fluffy faux fur hat with a corset, sparkling pants and bright blue eyeshadow.

Sunday Night’s Concert Wasn’t Megan’s First Time copied Pam’s style, in fact, she was dressed like Barb wire star for halloween 2022, tossing on a blonde wig and squeezing into a red and pink latex dress for the perfect look. MGK did a great job tommy leeWear your hair black with leather pants and a wife-beater tank top.

