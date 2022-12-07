Soiree FrenchTouch Alliance Francaise – Wotz On Vanuatu

Soiree FrenchTouch Alliance Francaise

Après le Marché de Nuit, rendez-vous à l’Alliance Française pour la dernière soirée FrenchTouch de l’année! Venez boire un verre et danser entre amis.

Cette soirée sera l’occasion de saluer Emma Decamps qui quitte notre équipe pour de nouvelles aventures après 3 ans de collaboration. Ale tata Emma!

After the Night Market, meet at the Alliance Francaise for the last FrenchTouch Soiree of the year! Come grab a nice cold drink and dance with friends. This Soiree will be an opportunity to greet Emma Decamps who is leaving our team for new adventures after 3 years of collaboration. Ale tata Emma!