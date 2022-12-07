ZionFest Christmas 2022 – Wotz On Vanuatu

ZionFest Christmas 2022

Zion Fest Events Vanuatu is once again hosting its prestigious annual gospel event, in colaboration with the biggest Christmas event in Vanuatu, the Carols by Candlelight at Saralana Park, from the 8th to 11th December 2022. Zion Fest Events Vanuatu is grateful to stage 40 local gospel artists and groups this year. Zion Fest Events Vanuatu is delighted to present, the International renowed gospel artist, POSITIVE, all the way from Trinidad & Tobago as the guest artist in the Zion Fest 2022, including David Auna from the Solomon Islands. POSITIVE songs “Blessing after Blessing” “Two Man Army” will be performed live each night at Saralana Park, by POSITIVE. David Auna will be performing his popular songs, such as “Together we rise up forever”.

Plan your holiday well, not to miss this spectacular event of the year!