Vanuatu Made Market

The annual Vanuatu Made Market Day is a tradeshow in which local Vanuatu producers come together to display and sell their products produced from the various islands of Vanuatu.

The event gathers for producers and products under the Vanuatu Made, Vanuatu Made Product, Vanuatu Made Grown, Vanuatu Made Designed Brands.

It is a time for celebration and acknowledgment towards our local craftmanship and products.

Lukim Yufala